03 Oct 2022

Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:45 PM

Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League.

The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.

PSG reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and Real Madrid the quarters, where they lost to Barcelona in front of more than 90,000 people.

Chelsea, runners-up to Barcelona in 2021, will look to right the wrongs from last season, when a 4-0 defeat by Wolfsburg condemned them to a hugely disappointing group stage exit.

Arsenal are the other British representatives at this stage after narrowly beating Ajax over two legs and they were also handed a tricky-looking draw.

They must take on defending champions Lyon, who defeated Barcelona in the final last season, and Juventus in Group C as well as Swiss side Zurich.

