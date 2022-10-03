Search

03 Oct 2022

Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff’s clash with Blackburn

Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff's clash with Blackburn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 12:08 PM

Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill has been ruled out of Cardiff’s home game with Blackburn.

Cardiff are waiting on results after Colwill slipped in training, but interim Bluebirds boss Mark Hudson says Wales should not be worried ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Cedric Kipre should recover from a bang on the hip suffered in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, while Jaden Philogene could return to the squad after missing out at the weekend.

Kion Etete has stepped up his fitness after being out since August with an ankle injury but is not yet ready to return.

Blackburn could be unchanged after moving back into the top six of the Sky Bet Championship by beating Millwall 2-1 on Saturday.

Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz scored his fifth goal of the season in that win.

Clinton Mola and Jack Vale both boosted their fitness levels by featuring for Blackburn Under-21s on Saturday, the latter scoring twice in a 6-1 Premier League 2 thrashing of Manchester United.

Mola has made only one senior substitute appearance since his loan switch from Stuttgart last month after being troubled by a hip problem.

