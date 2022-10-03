Search

03 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 8:19 AM

What the papers say

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

The Sun also carries gossip surrounding who Wolves will target as their new boss, with the paper reporting the club is looking at Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old is reportedly at the top of their list of candidates.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has reportedly chosen to join Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United and Paris St Germain. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea appear to have “stolen the initiative” in the race to secure the 24-year-old, with the player having reportedly already completed his medical.

And the Liverpool Echo says Sharjah FC have expressed an interest in signing Everton striker Salomon Rondon. The paper reports the United Arab Emirates club are keen on taking the 33-year-old on a similar path to former team-mate Allan, who has just left the Toffees for Pro League rivals Al Wahda.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Anthony Martial: Spanish outlet Todofichajes reports Sevilla and Valencia are interested in signing the 26-year-old forward from Manchester United.

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Il Bianconero reports Arsenal could face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG for the 22-year-old Juventus striker.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media