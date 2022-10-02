Search

02 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate

Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 7:47 PM

Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa.

Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.

Villa created the better chances after Leeds went down to 10 men and went closest to a winner when Phillippe Coutinho’s volley hit a post and Ollie Watkins headed the rebound wide.

But the game was dominated by both side’s insistence on winning the physical battle, with referee Stuart Attwell booking six other players as he struggled to retain control.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch watched from up in the gantry after his dismissal in his side’s last game at Brentford four weeks ago.

The American will have approved of his players’ commitment, but both sides treaded too close to the line and he will have bristled at the manner of Sinisterra’s needless dismissal.

Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Rodrigo were all booked by Atwell, as well as Villa debutant Ludwig Augustinsson, during a first half lacking in goalmouth action but not full-blooded endeavour.

Sinisterra and Robin Koch plus Villa’s Leon Bailey received yellow cards in the second period.

Goalscoring chances were in short supply as the first half unfolded. Meslier held shots from Watkins and Coutinho and John McGinn’s 25-yard effort was deflected wide.

The best move before the break belonged to Leeds and ended in Sinisterra flashing in a cross which evaded everyone on the edge of the six-yard box.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men three minutes after the restart.

When Douglas Luiz attempted to play a quick free-kick, the ball struck Sinisterra’s outstretched leg and Attwell booked the forward a second time for not retreating.

As Leeds fans vented their fury on Attwell, Villa threatened to take swift advantage, striking a post through Coutinho’s volley before Watkins headed the rebound wide.

Leeds were in danger of imploding when defender Koch took out McGinn and the German was grateful for just a talking to by Attwell.

The home side sent on Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling with just over 20 minutes to go and their fresh legs gave Leeds a boost as Villa probed for the breakthrough.

Villa substitute Emiliano Buendia’s curling effort and Watkins’ low angled drive narrowly missed the mark, but Bamford lifted Leeds when he forced Emiliano Martinez into a diving save.

Watkins was denied by the on-rushing Meslier in the closing stages and at the other end McGinn produced a brilliant last-gasp tackle on Leeds substitute Mateusz Klich after Bamford’s gallop into the box.

The home fans let out a huge roar at the final whistle after their side had hung on, with resounding chants of “you’re not fit to referee” directed at Attwell.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media