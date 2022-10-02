Search

02 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Weynay Ghebresilasie hoping to represent Great Britain at Paris Olympics

Weynay Ghebresilasie hoping to represent Great Britain at Paris Olympics

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 3:16 PM

Weynay Ghebresilasie hopes to represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, 12 years after he was the flag bearer for Eritrea at London 2012.

Ghebresilasie, then an 18-year-old steeplechaser, stayed in Britain after the Games to avoid conscription in his dictatorship home country.

He settled initially in Sunderland and worked for Land Rover before moving to Glasgow, and last year became eligible to run for Britain.

Now, 10 years on from the London Games, Ghebresilasie was the first British finisher at the London Marathon, coming home in ninth place.

“Before the 2012 Olympics my country was not in a good situation, I was in the army and I didn’t like that, that’s why I stayed in Britain,” he said.

“My plan is to run at the World Championships and the Paris Olympics. I will try to prepare for my next London Marathon and hopefully run for Great Britain.”

London debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race.

The 30-year-old Kenyan clocked 2 hours, four minutes and 39 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium in third.

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a bruising fall to win the women’s race.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining, banging her head and hurting her hip and knee.

But she somehow recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event, to become the youngest women’s winner.

“I did not see the bump coming. I have some feeling in my hip and knee,” she said.

“I had confidence I could run well. I am so happy to win on my first time in London. People were shouting a lot and it inspired me.”

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

There was a 10th-placed finish for Britain’s Rose Harvey, who only took up serious marathon running during lockdown after losing her job in corporate finance law.

“I got made redundant,” the 30-year-old revealed. “I had three months’ gardening leave and I started training for a half ironman.

“That got scrapped pretty quickly. I can’t swim. Eleven months later I ran 2:31 in Cheshire. I got a new job but kept going.

“Lockdown was pretty rubbish in all other respects but it was the start of my running career.”

The men’s wheelchair title was retained by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug in a course record time of 1:24.38.

He won a sprint finish against American Daniel Romanchuk with Britain’s David Weir, in his 23rd London Marathon, coming home in third.

Catherine Debrunner made it a Swiss double with victory in the women’s wheelchair race in 1:38.24.

Next year’s Marathon will return to its traditional date in April having been held in October for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media