Search

01 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin

Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 8:56 PM

Novak Djokovic reached his fourth final of the season at the Tel Aviv Open with victory over Roman Safiullin.

The former world number one resumed his campaign at the Laver Cup last week after missing the North American swing because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Israeli tournament is low key but Djokovic has achieved his aim of playing matches and is yet to drop a set, seeing off Russian Safiullin 6-1 7-6 (3).

The match became a lot more competitive after Djokovic won the opening five games, and the Serbian was unable to serve out victory in the second set but put that behind him to take it on a tie-break.

Djokovic will now look to add to his titles this season in Rome and at Wimbledon when he contests his 127th tour-level final.

The Serbian said on atptour.com: “I think it was a very competitive match, especially in the second set. I must say I was quite emotional on the court today in the second set, there was a lot of tension, and that was also due to his aggressive style of tennis.

“I was serving for the match and played a couple of loose points, but credit to him for fighting back. It was an enjoyable evening on the court for sure.”

At the Sofia Open, top seed Jannik Sinner’s bid to win the title for a third year in a row ended when he retired one game from defeat in his semi-final against young Dane Holger Rune.

The 19-year-old had turned the contest around after losing the opening set when Sinner called it a day trailing 5-7 6-4 5-2.

In the final he will take on first-time ATP Tour finalist Marc-Andrea Huesler from Switzerland, who defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The final of the Korea Open in Seoul will pit fourth seed Denis Shapovalov against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media