Search

01 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper the difference as Plymouth hold off Wycombe

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper the difference as Plymouth hold off Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 8:08 PM

Steven Schumacher hailed goalkeeper Michael Cooper after a string of fine saves helped Plymouth keep hold of top spot in League One with a 1-0 win at Wycombe.

Cooper denied Sam Vokes and Chris Forino-Joseph following Sam Cosgrove’s eighth-minute penalty and saved his best to keep out Anis Mehmeti as the Pilgrims came out on top at Adams Park.

The league leaders’ unbeaten run now stands at seven games and Schumacher was delighted to see his side learn their lessons from last season, when they were beaten 2-0 in the corresponding fixture.

“Michael made two great saves in the first half and we defended a lot better in the second half,” he said.

“This week I spoke to the players about a plan and they gave me answers of what they learnt from playing here last year.

“We put a team out there today who we felt could compete with Wycombe physically and thankfully we showed one bit of quality to score a goal and secure a brilliant win.”

Plymouth started brightly and were rewarded with a spot-kick when Cosgrove won and then scored the penalty.

Danny Mayor spurned a chance to make the points safe five minutes from time, but Argyle held on to secure another hard-fought win.

“We have been playing players out of position and we trust them to do their jobs and they trust our message that we are trying to give them is coming from the right place,” Schumacher added.

Schumacher’s opposite number Gareth Ainsworth was left to rue Cooper’s sterling display between the sticks as he reflected on a frustrating afternoon for his side.

“The performance was good enough for a win but their keeper has made some amazing saves,” he said.

“You could be harsh and say you need to stick those in but it was tough to beat him today.

“They are top of the league and I’ve said to the boys that if they perform like that we will be absolutely fine – and we have players coming back.”

Wycombe have suffered three league defeats in a row, having also gone down against Derby and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks, but Ainsworth remained keen to look at the bigger picture.

“The last seven years has been phenomenal at this club,” he said. “We just have had a little stutter at the moment but it won’t put me down, I’m so pleased with the performance today.

“They did everything for me today, they ran for me, they challenged for me, they did everything but score and sometimes you have to accept that will happen.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media