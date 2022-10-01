Search

01 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Stephen Robinson delighted with St Mirren’s character in win over Livingston

Stephen Robinson delighted with St Mirren’s character in win over Livingston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:45 PM

Stephen Robinson praised his players’ character after St Mirren defeated Livingston 2-1 to move up to third place in the cinch Premiership table.

Alex Greive scored what proved to be the winner in the final minute after Bruce Anderson had appeared to earn the visitors a point with an 86th-minute equaliser.

Keanu Baccus had given the hosts the lead before Jonah Ayunga was sent off for deliberate handball. Sean Kelly missed the resultant penalty for Livingston.

Saints have now won five of their last six games and Robinson showered them with credit for not settling for a draw in the closing stages.

He said: “It wasn’t attractive but if you are going to stay in the top six you have to win games like that and dig it out.

“We were better after the equaliser. We are very good at letting teams have possession and putting in crosses. When they scored we turned up a gear, passing it around, getting balls into the box.

“Character is the one word I would use to sum it up. It wasn’t an attractive game of football but the weather didn’t help. We matched Livingston and outbattled them, which is rare.

“At 1-0 and they miss the penalty I was confident we wouldn’t concede as we work a lot on training with a man less.

“It was disappointing then when we did concede but we showed character to come back and win it.

“You can’t play well every week but you can work your socks off and that’s what they give me every week.

“Ryan Flynn came on and gave us a bit of quality. He has been fantastic with the younger boys. Flynny, Richard Tait and Joe Shaughnessy have been fantastic professionals.”

Livingston manager David Martindale felt his team deserved something from the game but lamented their defending at set-plays.

He said: “The game overall, I didn’t think there was much in it. I think we created the better chances.

“In the second half we had probably the better control of the game. We got the ball and progressed it well into wide areas. But if you want something to sum the game up, they defended their box better than us. That’s really what it comes down to. We shoot ourselves in the foot.

“First goal, we all turn our back on the throw. I don’t know if they are waiting on the long one into the box. St Mirren only have three or four players in the box at that point and we have seven or eight.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media