Search

01 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Wade Elliott pleased with Cheltenham’s progress after Shrewsbury win

Wade Elliott pleased with Cheltenham’s progress after Shrewsbury win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:38 PM

Wade Elliott says he is delighted with Cheltenham’s progress after their 2-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

Goals either side of half-time from Sean Long and Alfie May were enough to seal the points against returning former boss Steve Cotterill.

Since losing their opening three games under his leadership, the Robins have taken 11 points from seven games to climb to 17th in the table.

“The important thing is are we showing signs of growing and moving forward and I’m certain that we are,” Elliott said.

“We were good value for the win. We started well and my worry was that because we didn’t get the rewards, we might start getting a bit frustrated.

“The temptation for players then is to come off script and start trying to do different things and we get a bit ragged, but we never did.

“They stuck to what we’d worked on, we ended up getting the goal just before half-time. It was a really big effort and they are running, working, throwing themselves in front of the ball and there were a lot of committed players out there.”

In the final minute of a tightly-contested opening period devoid of clear-cut chances, Long poked home from close range to break the deadlock after a long throw from Will Ferry was not dealt with by Shrewsbury.

Less than a minute into the second half, Ryan Jackson delivered a low cross from the right that was clipped against the crossbar by May, who then followed up to double the Robins’ advantage.

The only save of note before Long’s opener was from Harry Burgoyne, who flew to tip over Lewis Freestone’s header from Jackson’s long throw in the 44th minute.

Ryan Broom had earlier thumped an effort just over from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Luke Southwood was largely untroubled in the Cheltenham goal and Dan Nlundulu was close to making it 3-0 in the 78th minute, rolling a shot just past the far post.

Cotterill admitted his Shrews side failed to deliver on the day, but they were rocked by selection issues in the build-up to the game, not helping their bid to continue a bright run of form.

“We didn’t do enough,” he said. “Neither did they and if they didn’t have a long throw they probably wouldn’t have scored themselves.

“It’s really disappointing that we haven’t come here and performed a lot better to take the three points home.

“But we didn’t perform well enough. We had too many upsets throughout the week that changes a lot of your training ground work and I’ve had to pick three teams for this game because of setbacks.

“I still think the team we had out there should have performed better than it did.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media