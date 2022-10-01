Search

01 Oct 2022

Michael Flynn likes what he sees from Andy Williams

01 Oct 2022 7:35 PM

Walsall boss Michael Flynn praised substitute Andy Williams after his late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Stockport in Sky Bet League Two.

Despite performing poorly throughout, a late corner was all the Saddlers needed, with substitute Williams heading home from the near post.

It cancelled out a first-half header from Stockport’s Paddy Madden, with the hosts failing to see the game out.

Flynn described widely-travelled 36-year-old Williams as a “first-class professional” and lauded his hard work for earning a point which leaves Walsall 17th in the table.

The Welshman said: “We kept going all the way but it was a poor performance. We’ve played a lot better than that and we know that.

“In the past, we’ve not got any points – so it’s something for us to build on.

“I’m pleased for Andy, nobody’s working any harder than him to try and do well for this club.

“He’s a first-class professional, and always looks after himself and that will be a big weight off his mind to get his first goal.”

“I don’t think we could play any worse today if we tried. It was painful to watch but we kept going and we got a point.

“I’m not going to get carried away but at least it’s something to build on.”

More than 1,200 Walsall fans watched the Edgeley Park contest and Flynn added: “The fans want their team to do well, we need them.

“It was a fantastic turn-out and at least they’ll have something half to smile about but the performance needs to be better.”

Stockport manager Dave Challinor described the game as “the most frustrating of the season.”

The hosts had 18 goal attempts and will rue the missed opportunities as they failed to hold on for victory.

Challinor said: “It’s always difficult to take positives so early after the game but it should have been put to bed long before and that’s a really tough one to take.”

“We took wrong decisions at the wrong times, we could have finished (the) opportunities we create. You need a bit of luck and I don’t think we’ve had a slice of luck.”

“There’s at least one penalty decision, there are opportunities, there are blocks. We need something to go in our favour.”

“There’s always going to be edginess when we’ve come unstuck before, and that’s not going to change around the stadium until we do start winning games.”

“We deserved to win the game and we haven’t. Until we do it’s always going to be there. I think it shows more around the ground than on the pitch.

“I thought we were very comfortable, we weren’t sat in defending, we still had good passages of play. We’ll have to have a look at the set-piece.”

Local News

