Troy Deeney nets equaliser as Birmingham earn point at leaders Sheffield United

Troy Deeney struck an equaliser for Birmingham as Championship leaders Sheffield United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

Oliver McBurnie had fired the Blades ahead in their pursuit of a fifth successive victory but Deeney’s close-range effort extended Birmingham’s unbeaten run to four games.

The draw left United a point clear of Norwich at the top of the table.

The Blues appeared to struggle with the Blades’ attacking threat in the opening stages as Auston Trusty glanced a header fortunately around his own post.

John Ruddy was the first goalkeeper called upon as McBurnie headed a shot from a corner straight into his hands.

Birmingham soon began to pose a threat of their own. Emmanuel Longelo crossed from the left wing and Tahith Chong controlled the ball smartly but only managed to volley a shot into the body of John Egan.

Longelo received the first booking of the match when Wes Foderingham sought to resume play quickly through a throw to Tommy Doyle, but the West Ham loanee cynically brought him down.

Sheffield United came close to an opener when Chris Basham arrived late in the box and cut the ball back to George Baldock for a shot that was eventually smothered by Ruddy.

Rhys Norrington-Davies crossed to Iliman Ndiaye, but the Senegal international could not convert as the Blades’ list of missed opportunities lengthened.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom took action and shuffled his team with Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster replacing Reda Khadra and Doyle.

Shortly after the hour mark the home side found the breakthrough with McBurnie converting an Oliver Norwood free-kick with a powerful volley for his fifth league goal of the season.

But their lead lasted just six minutes as Chong beat his man and crossed the ball into the box where Deeney was afforded too much space and slotted the ball past Foderingham.

The home side chased a winner with Baldock crossing to the back post nine minutes from time, but Brewster’s header was blocked away.

In added time Sander Berge drove through the Birmingham half and played substitute Billy Sharp through on goal, but Ruddy stayed big to make the save and earn Birmingham an impressive point.