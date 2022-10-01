Search

01 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Sub Andy Williams uses his head late on to earn Walsall a point at Stockport

Sub Andy Williams uses his head late on to earn Walsall a point at Stockport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:28 PM

A late equaliser from substitute Andy Williams saw Walsall snatch a 1-1 draw at Stockport in Sky Bet League Two.

The result leaves Walsall 17th, just two places above Stockport, as the hosts failed to take a golden opportunity to move up the table.

The Hatters looked the most dangerous at Edgeley Park, with the first half played mostly in Walsall’s half.

After 26 minutes of pressure, captain Paddy Madden headed home to give the hosts the lead.

A floating cross from Ollie Crankshaw reached Madden at the back post and he found the net powerfully off the underside of the crossbar.

Stockport almost doubled their lead when Will Collar’s shot from just outside the six-yard box went over, following a low cross from Connor Evans.

Walsall, who registered just three shots on target, earned a point when Williams got across his man to head home Danny Cashman’s corner at the near post – to the delight of a travelling support of more than 1,200 in the 8,805 crowd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media