Amichi seals sales race double at Newmarket

Ed Walker’s Amichi completed a rewarding double when landing the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The son of Gutaifan, who cost only 15,500 guineas as a yearling, won the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes on the July course on his previous start and followed up in a fine weight-carrying performance on the Rowley Mile.

The pack split into two groups in the early stages with eventual second California Gem always up with the pace on the stands rail, but George Boughey’s youngster had no answer to the 5-2 favourite once Ray Dawson hit the front inside the final furlong.

“He’s such a cool horse,” said Walker. “I think he’s quite good to be honest, Ray (Dawson, jockey) said there was never a moment’s doubt. He kind of goes through his races very easily.

"He's such a cool horse," said Walker. "I think he's quite good to be honest, Ray (Dawson, jockey) said there was never a moment's doubt. He kind of goes through his races very easily.

It's another big prize for Amichi who justifies favouritism and completes a hat-trick in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket!

“If he was a very expensive horse and a very well bred horse, you wouldn’t even be thinking about these races and just thinking about Group races. But when they are less expensive, you don’t really think they will compete with the big guns, but maybe he will one day.”

Owner Laurence Bellman added: “His first race was a non event and he had to be gelded straight after and he hasn’t looked back from there, three wins in a row. He’s always been well thought of at home.

“It’s amazing, I’ve never been close before in a sales race. Ed has always liked the horse at home. He doesn’t do much at home and he’s done that quite easily and there’s plenty more to come.

“I thought there were six, seven, eight good horses in there today and I thought there was quite a lot of dead wood in the race. It was just a case of how the race went and the ground, we thought he’d enjoy a bit of cut in the ground being by Gutaifan.

"I thought there were six, seven, eight good horses in there today and I thought there was quite a lot of dead wood in the race. It was just a case of how the race went and the ground, we thought he'd enjoy a bit of cut in the ground being by Gutaifan.

A big kiss for Amichi from Laurence Bellman. Fully deserved after netting a total of £135,275 with victory in today's £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes following the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes. Not bad for a 15,500gns buy!

“I was hopeful he would run very well, but in these races you never know. There might be a holiday after this.”

On the future he added: “I wouldn’t have thought we would go again. I know I’ve won about £130,000 but I’ve now been spoilt and he is not going to win that as a three-year-old.

“If someone comes from abroad and says we will pay you a six-figure sum, it will be hard to keep him, which is a shame but that is happening in this day.”

Al Husn brought up a four-timer in the opening British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap and the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old could be set for a step up in grade.

“I think she has improved a bit for 10 furlongs,” said Richard Hills, representing owners Shadwell.

“David (Egan, jockey) said she just got a little bit lost down the dip, but when she hit the rising ground she was away. She’s a nice filly and she’s got a good heart – she tries hard.

“We’ll see how she comes back and we’ll try to find a 10-furlong Listed race if we can and there is also the possibility we might decide to keep this filly in training next year. She’s on the up, I think there’s only going to be improvement.”

Charlie Appleby won the Prestige Vehicles British EBF Maiden Stakes in 2020 and repeated the dose with the smartly-bred Imperial Emperor, who scored in good fashion.

“He’s a nice horse with a lovely pedigree. He’s a proper mile-and-a-half horse for next year,” said Appleby.

“We came up here with the confidence that he was going to run a nice race and he has duly obliged. I would say we’ll probably leave it at that for this year and put him away until next year.”