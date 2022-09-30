Search

30 Sept 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Colchester opt for ex-Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield as new head coach

Colchester opt for ex-Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield as new head coach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 5:05 PM

Colchester have announced the appointment of Matt Bloomfield as their new head coach.

Bloomfield heads to Essex having been first-team coach at Wycombe under Gareth Ainsworth.

The former Ipswich and Wycombe midfielder, who captained the Chairboys to promotion from League One, replaces Wayne Brown after he was sacked as manager earlier this month.

Bloomfield takes over a side fourth bottom of League Two, with just one win, and will be involved for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko said on the club website: “We had a long and detailed recruitment process and we had an outstanding candidate in Matt.

“His values, football knowledge and expertise of ‘how to win’ really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision.

“I welcome Matt to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.

“Matt will be involved in helping the team on Saturday to go and get three points away at AFC Wimbledon.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media