Richard Wood and Lee Peltier to lead managerless Rotherham against Wigan

Rotherham have confirmed senior players Richard Wood and Lee Peltier will lead them into Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Wigan.

The Millers are still searching for a new manager after Paul Warne left to join Derby last week and took all of his staff with him.

They are currently enjoying their best start to a Championship season since the 1960s, but were turned down by Cambridge boss Mark Bonner earlier this week.

They have spoken to other candidates over the last 24 hours but are not in a position to announce an appointment before the weekend, meaning club captain Wood and senior professional Peltier will take charge, having taken training all week.

A club statement read: “Rotherham can confirm that first-team duo Richard Wood and Lee Peltier will lead the team into Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Wigan at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“While we are looking to make an appointment at the earliest possible opportunity to ensure that the excellent start to the 2022-23 campaign is maintained, we must balance that off against taking sufficient time to find the right person.

“We would like to place on record our wholehearted thanks to Richard, Lee, John Breckin, Rob Scott and Billy Mercer, who have overseen first-team matters over the last week in a way that has allowed us to prepare as normal for this weekend’s game.

“The club will of course look to keep supporters informed as and when is appropriate to do so regarding the managerial vacancy here at Rotherham.”