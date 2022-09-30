Search

30 Sept 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Max Verstappen can challenge Lewis Hamilton’s records – Nico Rosberg

Max Verstappen can challenge Lewis Hamilton’s records – Nico Rosberg

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:45 PM

Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen is coming for his Formula One records – and predicted the Red Bull driver is on the cusp of a decade of dominance.

Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday, will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back world championships at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – with five of the 22-round campaign still remaining.

Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at last year’s finale, holds the record of most wins (103) and, alongside Michael Schumacher, has a record seven titles.

But Verstappen’s next race win will take him to 32, sixth on the all-time list alongside Fernando Alonso.

And Rosberg, speaking to the PA news agency, said: “With his skill and the way Red Bull are going at the moment, it is not out of the question that Max could get near Lewis’ records.

“Max was incredible last year, and he has continued that form this season. He has removed the errors that he had in the beginning of his career, and he has dialled back on the overly aggressive moments, too.

“It is a similar process that Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna went through in their early careers when they started fighting for championships.

“Together with Lewis, Max is the best driver on the grid. It is going to be an incredible decade for him in the sport.”

Following a major overhaul in the regulations, Hamilton and his inferior Mercedes have been no match for Verstappen this term.

Hamilton is a staggering 167 points behind Verstappen and is facing the prospect of ending a campaign without a win for the first time in his career.

Hamilton is 38 in January, and his £40million-a-year deal with Mercedes is due to expire at the end of next season.

But Rosberg believes Hamilton’s barren run will provide cause for him to continue, rather than lead to him hanging up his helmet.

“When I look at how motivated Lewis is – and I am hearing that from people within Mercedes – that is special because it is so easy for someone like that with so much success to say, ‘what the hell, I cannot be bothered anymore’,” he said.

“But he is so engaged by what he is doing – not because of retirement that he wants to avoid but because of the new challenge and the dream of getting that eighth title and the belief that Mercedes can take him there, which they can.

“Does it surprise me? After winning seven titles and so many years in the sport with so much money in the bank account, the fact he would still have that motivation wouldn’t necessarily be expected.

“But driving-wise, he is as on it as ever. Fernando is 41, and at moments this year he has been at his best. Only the most special talents are able to do it, so who knows how much longer Lewis can go on? Maybe we can enjoy him being in F1 for many more years.”

Rosberg, 37, retired from F1 within days of beating long-term rival Hamilton to the 2016 title.

His rivalry with Hamilton has now moved to Extreme E with both men owning teams in the off-road electric series which highlights environmental issues at venues across the world. Each driver line-up must also consist of one male and one female.

“To be fighting Lewis year in, year out is super-cool,” said Rosberg, whose team are on course to defend the title they won last year.

“He is really interested and hands-on behind the scenes. I am involved because this combines my passion for racing, sustainability and equality. I enjoy using the platform to push those topics.”

The Extreme E season concludes in Uruguay on November 27.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media