Nashwa heads Sunday’s support cast

Prix de Diane winner Nashwa heads 16 fillies set to go to post for the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

John and Thady Gosden’s daughter of Frankel was all heart when scooping Classic honours at Chantilly in June and then displayed her quality when following up in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She now bids for a third-straight Group One prize.

Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks heroine Tuesday is poised to provide stiff competition dropping back to 10 furlongs, while La Parisienne finished a place ahead of the Ballydoyle raider in the Prix Vermeille last time out and runs in the Prix de l’Opera having missed out on a run in the Arc itself.

Tuesday pips Emily Upjohn in an epic Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Racecourse under Ryan Moore. It's a record 41st British Classic triumph for trainer Aidan O'Brien. He passes John Scott, who chalked up 40 between 1827-1863.

Others to note in the line-up include Blandford Stakes one-two Above The Curve and Insinuendo, the supplemented Trevaunance and William Haggas’ My Astra.

Kinross bids for a three-timer and to also confirm form over York runner-up Sandrine and Doncaster second New Energy when he runs in the Qatar Prix de la Foret.

A big field of 19 will head to the start for the Prix de l’Abbaye where The Platinum Queen attempts to become the first two-year-old since 1978 to strike gold in the French capital.

The home side’s best chance of success lies with Prix du Petit Couvert first and second, Berneuil and Coeur De Pierre, while there is a plethora of raiders from the UK and Ireland willing to take their chance.

Defending champion A Case Of You is one of those and looks to become only the fifth dual winner of the race, with Flying Five bronze medallist Flotus also entitled to plenty of respect.

Middle Park runner-up The Antarctic and Johnny Murtagh’s Shartash attempt to stop Prix la Rochette winner Tigrais in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, while 12 go to post for a competitive renewal of the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.