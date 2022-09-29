Search

29 Sept 2022

SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:50 PM

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty’s alleged use of sectarian language.

A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

Killie boss Derek McInnes said: “As the club previously stated we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

“You will appreciate that, while that investigation is ongoing, I can’t say any more than that.”

Lafferty looks unlikely to feature in Saturday’s cinch Premiership fixture against Aberdeen while the investigation continues.

When asked if the striker would be in the squad, McInnes said:  “I can’t say for certain on that for the moment. We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed on (by) them.

“It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible, equally it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

“We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it.”

Former Aberdeen boss McInnes is looking forward to returning to Pittodrie for the first time since leaving in 2021 after eight years in charge.

He said: “I didn’t get the chances to say goodbye to everybody but I appreciate the time I was there. Eight years, almost 400 games, it was a big part of my life. I worked with a lot of very good players.

“We had four second-placed finishes and it should have been five if the referee does his job right in the last game of the season (2014). So there is a lot goes into that.

“We didn’t do that by spending money, we didn’t do it by throwing big wages away. We did it by sheer hard work, a real togetherness, really good recruitment and hungry players. We had a brilliant spirit and we reinvented the squad time and time again to meet the demands. It was a collective effort.

“I had a brilliant time there but I am going there as Kilmarnock manager and it’s business. I am going to try to get a  result. I am looking forward to it.”

