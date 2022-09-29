Search

29 Sept 2022

Alex Pearce set to miss the visit of Colchester with a groin injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:14 PM

Defender Alex Pearce is likely to miss AFC Wimbledon’s home clash against Colchester due to a groin injury.

The summer signing, who has deputised as captain this season, was forced off after just seven minutes at Bradford last weekend and is not expected to feature.

Chris Gunter is back from international duty with Wales and should nudge teenager Isaac Ogundere out of the side after a solid first league start.

Nathan Young-Coombes, Paul Kalambayi, Nathan Broome and Alex Woodyard are sidelined.

Struggling Colchester are still on the lookout for a winning formula under interim manager Steve Ball.

Ball made five changes to the starting XI for his first game in charge against Rochdale but could not avert a 1-0 home defeat.

Freddie Sears made his first appearance in a month in that game, missing a late penalty, and his partnership with Beryly Lubula could come under pressure from Kwesi Appiah and Frank Nouble.

Academy product Gene Kennedy is progressing well from a long-term knee injury but will not be ready to push for selection for a number of weeks.

