29 Sept 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Mark Bonner to stay as Cambridge manager after holding Rotherham talks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:58 AM

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has confirmed he is staying at the Sky Bet League One club amid interest from Rotherham.

The Millers made the 36-year-old their top candidate to replace departed boss Paul Warne and were given permission to speak to him.

However, despite presenting him with a good offer, Bonner decided to stay at the Abbey Stadium, where he has strong emotional ties.

“Speculation is rife isn’t it all the time in football. I’m here, I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere, that’s the story,” he said.

“There’s nothing really for fans to worry about if they were. My job hasn’t changed. I’m really enjoying my time here. I think we’re midway through a bit of a project, and we’re not quite where we want to be yet.

“I’ve had discussions with clubs, and I think the detail of those conversations is for me. I’m one of, I think, a number of people that have had a conversation, and the outcome of the conversation is that I’m here.

“I’d rather talk about the job I’m doing than fictional ones that I’m not. That’s the situation for me, it’s crack on and get to work and look forward to a really loud atmosphere on Saturday in what I think will be a really tough game.”

Rotherham, who are eighth in the Championship and are enjoying their best start to a season at that level since the 1960s, will now continue with their search for Warne’s successor.

They are hoping to speak to another candidate in the next 24 hours, but it looks increasingly unlikely they will have anyone in before this weekend’s Championship clash with Wigan.

That would leave senior pros Richard Wood and Lee Peltier taking the team.

