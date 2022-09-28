Search

28 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout

Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 3:21 PM

Tyson Fury risks becoming “the boy that cried wolf” if he backs out of a proposed fight against Anthony Joshua, according to former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson.

Fury has announced his retirement from boxing on multiple occasions since defeating Dillian Whyte in April and claimed he would only perform a U-turn if he was offered £500million to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the WBC heavyweight champion then indicated he would fight on and sought to arrange a much-anticipated domestic showdown against Anthony Joshua, who has lost three of his last five contests.

While main terms including a 60-40 purse split in his favour were agreed, Fury felt negotiations had to be concluded by Monday at 5pm, but his deadline expired without a deal being done.

He stated that Joshua was now “out in the cold” for a December 3 bout, but Nelson, an ex-boxer and now a high-profile pundit with Sky Sports, believes Fury cannot simply draw a line under the matter.

“It’s got to the stage now where both parties have said ‘I want this fight’ and if this fight doesn’t happen, the buck stops with the fighters,” Nelson told the PA news agency.

“Will the fight happen? Tyson Fury is slowly losing verbal credibility, because of the things he’s saying and not saying.

“You could laugh and joke at it, at first, and say, ‘You know Tyson, (it is) good (that) he’s not retired’, but now the things he’s saying are riling the hopes of a nation.

“To say, ‘This big fight is happening’ and then to say, ‘I have changed my mind now, it’s not happening because they didn’t do it on the day I wanted to do it on’…

“Now there’s a backlash coming against him because people are starting to see he’s like the boy that cried wolf.”

Nelson clarified that he does not believe Fury calling off the fight was in any way out of fear, saying: “I’m not saying Tyson will probably lose to Joshua, or vice-versa. I’m not saying one beats the other.”

The pair were close to finalising a fight in 2020 that would have seen all four major world titles on the line, but Fury was ordered to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time by a United States judge.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk last year and was recently outpointed again by the Ukrainian, but the Briton was offered a route back into the world title picture by Fury.

Television executives from BT Sport, with whom Fury works, and streaming service DAZN, which Joshua is tied to, met on Monday to come to an agreement about the broadcast rights for a fight.

The last update from either camp was that discussions were still taking place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media