Search

28 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

BHA pauses saliva testing programme

BHA pauses saliva testing programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:46 PM

The British Horseracing Authority has paused its saliva testing pilot programme in the wake of Sean Levey’s false positive test recently.

Levey was stood down from riding at Sandown on September 14 due to “medical reasons”, and he was also prevented from riding in the final night of the Racing League 24 hours later, in which he was leading the individual jockey standings at the time, which carried a £20,000 first prize.

He immediately requested a urine sample which subsequently came back negative.

Levey returned to action on September 23 at Haydock having earlier released a statement saying he felt “aggrieved” and that “lessons needed to be learned”.

In a statement the BHA confirmed the saliva tests are not currently being used.

The statement read: “The BHA can confirm that the anti-doping saliva testing pilot programme, which started in May 2021, was paused following a negative laboratory follow-up analysis requested after a point of care racecourse non-negative saliva sample donated by Sean Levey at Sandown on Wednesday, September 14.

“A review of the pilot, which has tested more than 1,300 samples, is now underway to determine what can be learned and agree with the PJA (Professional Jockeys Association) on a combined approach to a robust testing model.

“We will also be working with Sean Levey to determine how his positive sample came about in order to understand what challenges could be faced and different approaches that could be used when testing in the future.

“The pilot was a collaboration with the PJA and there has been a notable reduction in positive cases since its inception. It’s important we incorporate all feedback and make improvements where necessary to ensure we continue keeping racing safe, fair and clean.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media