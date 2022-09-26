Search

26 Sept 2022

Andrea Atzeni to go freelance as retainer ends

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 7:22 PM

Andrea Atzeni will ride as a freelance after his retainer with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid al Maktoum was not renewed.

The duo has enjoyed plenty of top-level success during their lengthy association, with Postponed a particular highlight in landing four Group Ones, winning the 2015 King George at Ascot before adding the Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International the following year.

More recent victories include Emaraaty Ana’s Sprint Cup verdict at Haydock last term, the 2020 Ebor with Fujaira Prince and the Superior Mile earlier this month with one-time Classic hope Triple Time.

In a statement on Twitter, Atzeni said: “My contract with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid al Maktoum has come to an end and it will not be renewed.

“We have had a great eight years together and enjoyed plenty of success. We part on good terms and I hope we enjoy more big wins together in the future.

“I am enjoying a good season and very much looking forward to going freelance and seeing what the future holds.”

Atzeni has ridden 67 winners so far this year.

