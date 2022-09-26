Bin Suroor expresses QEII doubts for Real World

Real World looks set to bypass the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as Saeed bin Suroor feels he “needs more time” following a setback.

The five-year-old scorched to victory in last season’s Hunt Cup from the wrong side of the track at Royal Ascot and went on to land a five-timer, which included a pair of Group Two prizes in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein and Zabeel Mile.

At the top level this term, he has twice had the misfortune to play second fiddle to the unbeaten Baaeed – in the Lockinge and Queen Anne – but has not run since the Royal meeting.

A general 10-1 chance for the QEII over a mile on Qipco British Champions day, Bin Suroor all but ruled out his stable star from the October 15 contest.

“He has worked and he still needs time.” said the Godolphin handler. “He is not ready now to run.

“As soon as he is, we will find a race for him. He won’t go to the QEII.”

Bin Suroor also revealed that Mawj is not certain to take up her engagement in the Group One Fillies’ Mile after Ray Dawson’s mount finished a length-and-a-half third to Lezoo in the six-furlong Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Oh, my. That was superb! ⭐️ Lezoo (Zoustar) wins the @JuddmonteFarms Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket for @RalphBeckett and William Buick pic.twitter.com/10asViIlA5 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 24, 2022

Mawj, who had Lezoo behind her when taking the Duchess of Cambridge on the July course, may not yet be ready for a step up to a mile, according to her handler.

“She ran a big race and finished third in a Group One, so it was a good result,” said Bin Suroor. “She was close. The filly is tiny, but she has a big heart. She always tries hard and she ran really well.

“I talked to the jockey and you can see she has plenty of speed. At this time of the year, maybe she would prefer six to seven furlongs.

“Next year we will go a mile with her, but we will look for a race for her. Otherwise maybe we might take her back to Dubai.

“We will see about the Fillies’ Mile. In a few days we will make a decision, but at this time it is unlikely. I doubt we will put her up in trip this year.”