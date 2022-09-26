Search

26 Sept 2022

Watford sack manager Rob Edwards after 11 games in charge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 2:19 PM

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Edwards leaves Vicarage Road after just 11 games and less than three months in charge.

Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham, West Brom and Croatia boss, has been tipped to succeed him.

A statement from the Hornets read: “Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as head coach.

“The board of Watford Football Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle – who will also leave the club – all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

“The Hornets will confirm its newly-appointed head coach in due course.”

