Rebel’s Romance claims Cologne Group One honours

Rebel’s Romance came with a powerful late run under William Buick to take the Group One Preis Von Europa at Cologne on Sunday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi had opened his four-year-old campaign with victory in the Listed Fred Archer at Newmarket and followed up in the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood.

His run continued at Hoppegarten on his previous outing, annexing the Grosser Preis von Berlin and he followed up with a second consecutive success at the highest level, beating a field that contained the last two Deutsches Derby winners, Sisfahan and Sammarco.

Buick was happy to sit and wait as Alaskasonne set the pace under Andrasch Starke in the mile-and-a-half contest.

Rebel’s Romance was last of the seven runners turning for home, but switched to the far rail, the gelding showed a serious turn of foot approaching the furlong pole to get the better of Sammarco, who challenged up the centre of the track and stayed on to get within three-quarters of a length, despite looking well held.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “It was another very pleasing performance from Rebel’s Romance, who was giving weight to Sammarco. He saw the trip out well and it was a great ride by William.

“He remains unbeaten on turf and we will look at potentially taking him out to America for the Breeders’ Cup Turf.”

Buick added: “Rebel’s Romance was nice and relaxed today. He showed at Hoppegarten last time that he has a turn of foot and it’s a long straight here, although I think he is a better horse on faster ground. He did it well.”

Sirona gained compensation for a narrow defeat in the EBF £100,000 2yo Fillies Series Final at Goodwood when powering clear of her rivals in the Listed Winterkonigin Trial.

Jack Mitchell’s mount proved far too good for six rivals in the extended seven-furlong contest.

Breaking smartly, the daughter of Soldier Hollow took a keen hold, but soon settled on the front and drew readily clear under hands and heels for a facile four-length success for the Johnston team.

Mitchell said: “It was nice to pick up a ride like that out here. She was very straightforward – typical of one of Mark and Charlie’s.

“She’d had a couple of goes in England and that experience helped. She jumped well from the gates and just got into a lovely rhythm, got her a breather on the bend and the rest was history.

“She was still full of running and she is a big frame, still, so hopefully she will show plenty of improvement and make a nice three-year-old.”