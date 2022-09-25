Search

25 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Lordan delivers Curragh masterclass aboard Waterville

Lordan delivers Curragh masterclass aboard Waterville

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 6:12 PM

Aidan O’Brien’s Waterville came from last to first to snatch victory in the final strides of the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch.

The 5-1 favourite found himself travelling last of 30 runners in the valuable two-mile handicap, the prize fund for which has been boosted to €600,000 this season.

Jockey Wayne Lordan remained patient on the inner rail, weaving through almost every one of his rivals stalk the leader, Willie Mullins’ 6-1 shot Echoes In Rain.

Under a masterful ride, the Ballydoyle colt lunged at the line to prevail by a mere neck, capitalising on a bottom-weight of just 8st 9lb.

“He’s a horse with an awful lot of ability. We thought in the winter that he was our Derby horse but when we started to race him, he became very shy and mentally very backward,” O’Brien said.

“We decided to take our time with him and not throw him in a Leger or anything like that and give him time to mature.

“Today we were drawn out so far (18) that we thought we couldn’t win with a three-year-old that was so shy. Obviously Wayne gave him the most incredible ride.

“Ryan (Moore) rode him the last day and felt the trip was going to suit him, but it’s like a cavalry charge out there they go that hard and that fast. It’s like the Grand National on the Flat.

“Wayne kept nursing him and he’s obviously a horse with a huge amount of ability.

“Next year he’s going to be something different. He’s been a baby and didn’t race last year. He’s massive with a beautiful pedigree and looking at him today, he’s going to be very at home at Cup trips.

“All credit to (former Horse Racing Ireland chairman) Joe Keeling for putting on this race and making it happen. Everyone has a chance at a big pot and the Curragh had the place in super shape for 30 runners.”

Lordan was impressed with Waterville’s performance and said: “Aidan said he was very well and to take your time in the race and he’ll come on the bridle at halfway. He told me to ride him with loads of confidence.

“He knew the horse better than me but literally at halfway he did come on the bridle.

“I switched him out and he hit the line well. He didn’t kill himself but he was running at the line which was a plus.

“He has a big engine and going that trip, when you have a horse underneath you, then you can go where you want.

“I enjoyed it – well, when I got to the line in front I enjoyed it!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media