Search

25 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Billy Vunipola knows he has to prove himself again to England coach Eddie Jones

Billy Vunipola knows he has to prove himself again to England coach Eddie Jones

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Billy Vunipola enhanced his World Cup prospects during England’s tour of Australia but the Saracens number eight insists he must sway Eddie Jones all over again as the autumn comes into view.

Vunipola has started the season with a bang, adding to his man of the match afternoon against Harlequins with an influential shift in Saturday’s dramatic comeback victory over Gloucester.

Injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds ended his international exile in July and although the 29-year-old was a force in the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies, he knows his rivals are ready to reassert themselves.

“The World Cup is obviously a goal, but my focus has to be on what’s right in front of me rather than what’s further down the line,” Vunipola said.

“I was pleased with how it went but I can be better. I can still be fitter. That’s the challenge for me. It’s an exciting challenge for me.

“I don’t think I re-established myself. I feel like I put myself in position to ask questions to be selected again, but I can only do that if I’m playing well week in week out.

“You never know what can happen, what’s around the corner, which is why it’s important to focus on day to day.

“When you fall over yourself is when you don’t focus on the hurdle that’s right in front of you.”

Vunipola admits it was the simplest of decisions to end the 10-week stand down period for players involved in the England tour period early by returning ahead of schedule against Harlequins.

“It’s a toss up for me. It’s either running without the ball or playing. What would you do?! It was an easy one for me,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media