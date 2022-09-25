Search

25 Sept 2022

Art powers home in Renaissance defence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 4:44 PM

Art Power retained his William Hill Ireland Renaissance Stakes title with a dominant performance at the Curragh for Tim Easterby and David Allan.

The grey stormed to a five-length success in the contest last year and was sent off the evens-favourite despite not winning since, a status that was thoroughly justified by his runaway win.

Prominent from the start in the six-furlong Group Three, the five-year-old took up the lead after a furlong and then strode clear with a furlong left to travel before crossing the line three lengths ahead of James Horton’s Sam Maximus in a British one-two.

Art Power is now a 10-1 chance, from 20s, for the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot – a race in which he finished fourth last term.

“He’s a very strong traveller in his races. He bounced out of the gates, travelled strong and put it to bed quite nicely,” Allan said.

“He did the same last year and hopefully he’ll go to Champions Day and get a bit closer as he was fourth in that last year after this. That will be his target again I’d imagine.

“The ground was too quick last time in Haydock (eighth in the Sprint Cup) and he stumbled out of the stalls and didn’t really run his race. It’s not his cup of tea as he likes a bit of cut in the ground.

“I just want him to win a Group One now, I think he deserves it. He’s hardly been out of the (top) four in Group Ones.”

