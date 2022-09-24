Search

24 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Barnsley boss Michael Duff pleased with victory over Charlton

Barnsley boss Michael Duff pleased with victory over Charlton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 7:29 PM

Barnsley boss Michael Duff praised his side’s togetherness as they beat Charlton 3-1 at Oakwell.

Josh Benson opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a 35-yard strike before James Norwood doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Devante Cole was then on the end of Jordan Williams’ pass and slotted home to add a third in the 76th minute.

The visitors scored a late consolation goal through Jack Payne, but Duff was still pleased with the three points.

Duff said: “It was a difficult game, but we got off to a brilliant start with a world-class goal.

“They showed great togetherness, we tweaked a few things at half-time and I thought we looked a lot better.

“It’s pleasing that the work going on in training is bearing fruit, but the most pleasing thing is that we found a way to win.

“The first goal was an individual piece of brilliance. The second was more of a team goal, coming from the press and a bit of brilliance from Devante Cole, and the finish was excellent.”

When asked about the injury to Robbie Cundy, Duff said: “He felt something in his hip, we’ll have to get him assessed.

“He’s walking with a little bit of a limp, but I don’t know the extent of the injury yet.”

Charlton have now extended their winless run in Sky Bet League One to six games.

Addicks manager Ben Garner said: “Not good enough in both boxes is the perfect summary, but in-between the two boxes we were the better side.

“The two goals in the second half were cheap, and ultimately wrote the game off for us.

“We seem to be punished for every mistake we make at the moment, but we need to cut them out and take our chances at the other end of the pitch.

“They didn’t open us up at all today, we had good control of the game for long spells, but we’ve given them three goals.

“There’s massive quality in this group, I see it day-in, day-out. For whatever reason it just isn’t transferring to matchdays at the moment.

“I don’t think it should be on them, any criticism should come my way. The only way to turn it round is to work hard and show bravery on the pitch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media