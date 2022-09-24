Search

24 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Ten-man Swindon hold on to see off Grismby

Ten-man Swindon hold on to see off Grismby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:20 PM

Ten-man Swindon extended their unbeaten run to nine League Two matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Grimsby.

Luke Jephcott and Ronan Darcy netted for Swindon either side of a Ryan Taylor strike as Saidou Khan saw red for two bookable offences.

Chances were few and far between during the early stages, but Swindon started to ramp up the pressure as Jephcott turned the ball into an empty net after team-mates Frazer Blake-Tracy and Darcy were denied by Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Jephcott saw a low strike deflected wide as Swindon remained on top, but Grimsby responded against the run of play as Taylor slotted a finish into the bottom corner.

Swindon retook the lead shortly before half-time when Ben Gladwin stole the ball from Andy Smith to give Darcy a tap-in.

Khan was dismissed in the 62nd minute but, while Grimsby pushed and probed, they were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media