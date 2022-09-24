Search

24 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Scunthorpe move off bottom after come-from-behind win over Dorking

Scunthorpe move off bottom after come-from-behind win over Dorking

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:14 PM

Scunthorpe mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Dorking 3-2 and climb off the bottom of the National League table.

It looked set to be another miserable afternoon for the Iron when the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Ryan Seager netted the opener in the 11th minute before setting up Niall McManus 12 minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe’s fightback began in the 51st minute, with Caolan Lavery netting on his debut, but the hosts then missed a penalty after Sami El-Abd handled the ball, Joe Nuttall hitting the outside of the post.

The home side kept pressing, though, and Jacob Butterfield equalised in the 69th minute with a fine 25-yard strike.

They clinched all three points in the 84th minute, Lavery crossing for George Taft to head home.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media