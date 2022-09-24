Keith Curle fails to secure Hartlepool’s first victory on debut in dugout

Keith Curle was unable to end Hartlepool’s long wait for a Sky Bet League Two victory as his first match in charge ended as a goalless draw with fellow strugglers Gillingham.

The new Pools boss can count himself unlucky that his side did not score on an afternoon when the longest wait for a win in the EFL continued.

Hartlepool, who drop to the foot of the table, are now 19 matches without a win, a run dating back to March.

Curle became the club’s fourth permanent manager inside the last 12 months and will be frustrated his team did not end that wait at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Gillingham, who have won just once in the league this season, failed to record a single shot on target and could easily have lost.

Hartlepool winger Wes McDonald created the best opening of the first half when his direct running was followed by him curling towards the inside of the far post, where Ryan Law headed off the line.

That was on the stroke of half-time and just after the hour Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris was on hand to tip Mikael Ndjoli’s bullet header from Reghan Tumilty’s cross over the bar.

In the closing stages Morris denied Clarke Oduor with his feet and Mohammed Sylla clipped the post with a near-post flick as Gillingham rode their luck.