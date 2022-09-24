Search

24 Sept 2022

Jevani Brown hits hat-trick as Exeter ease to victory at Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 4:05 PM

Former Forest Green forward Jevani Brown bagged a hat-trick as Exeter emphatically gained derby day bragging rights with a 4-0 victory.

Brown struck twice from the penalty spot as Matt Taylor’s side kept in touch with the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Rovers pressed the self-destruct button after six minutes – Blackpool loanee Oliver Casey squandered possession for Brown to find Sam Nombe who finished beyond Luke McGee.

Exeter were handed a fortuitous penalty on 25 minutes when Ben Stevenson’s high boot appeared to catch Rekeem Harper, leaving Brown to convert the spot-kick.

Exeter made it three in the 41st minute. Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield drove into the box for Brown to grab his second.

After the break, McGee’s save from a Pierce Sweeney volley on 63 minutes prevented a fourth for Exeter.

Rovers felt they had claims for a penalty with 20 minutes to go when Dom Bernard was pushed in the box by Jack Sparkes.

At the other end, though, Bernard upended Sparkes for a penalty, leaving Brown to claim his second goal from the spot and third of the match after 83 minutes.

