Jobe Bellingham signs first professional contract at Birmingham

Birmingham teenager Jobe Bellingham has signed his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday.
Bellingham, brother of England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude, accepted Birmingham’s undisclosed contract offer in July when he agreed to sign this month after he turned 17.
Birmingham said on their official website: “With this milestone reached, he has officially penned terms on his first pro deal with the football club.
“Earlier in the summer, he signed a scholarship with Birmingham City and this season has made four first-team appearances, bringing his personal tally to seven in royal blue.”
Jobe Bellingham made his Blues debut aged 16 as a substitute in their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth in January and he has made three appearances off the bench in the Sky Bet Championship this season.
He is currently on international duty with England Under-18s, who are scheduled to play the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Belgium in the Pinatar Cup in Spain.
Jude Bellingham made 44 appearances for Birmingham – he also made his Blues debut aged 16 – before joining Dortmund in 2020.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.