Search

23 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 8:02 AM

What the papers say

Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports the Foxes will give the 49-year-old at least the next match against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to try and save himself from the sack.

Elsewhere, The Evening Standard says former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extinguished rumours that he is set for a move to the French club Nice. The 50-year-old would prefer to wait for a job in England, Spain or Italy.

And, staying on the topic of Nice, The Sun adds, via Foot Mercato, that the former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take the top job at the club in southern France.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kasper Schmeichel: RMC Sport reports, via The Sun, that the 35-year-old Denmark goalkeeper has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

Gerard Pique: The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona will have the option of terminating the contract of the 35-year-old centre-back a year early, in June 2023, if he features in less than 35 per cent of games this term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media