22 Sept 2022

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 5:52 PM

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.

But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo.

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, are still looking for their first win in the fifth edition of the event, and Sock said: “I think we have a great chance.

“Obviously tomorrow night is going to be a beyond iconic, evening doubles match. I’m just stoked to be a part of it with my guy Foe next to me.

“We will go out and enjoy the moment, but not going to hold anything back. Sorry, Roger. Don’t want to spoil the night.”

Fellow American Tiafoe arrived at London’s 02 on the back of his run to the semi-finals of the US Open.

He said: “I’m just excited to play two up-and-comers tomorrow! Should be good.

“No, it’s going to be iconic to be part of that. Both guys are absolute legends, and obviously it’s Roger’s last dance.

“Again, as Jack said, we are definitely just out there trying to get a win.”

