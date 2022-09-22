Paul Hurst set to ring the changes for Grimsby

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is likely to make a number of changes for the visit of Swindon following his side’s EFL Trophy win over Mansfield.
Hurst made eight changes in midweek and his line-up included two players – Otis Khan and Danilo Orsi – who scored their first goals for the club and could now be pushing for a place in the squad.
Kieran Green may make his return to the side having been sidelined since September 3 with a groin strain.
John McAtee remains on the long-term injury list following shoulder surgery.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has a chance of being included in Swindon’s squad.
The striker, back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, came on for the final 30 minutes of the Robins’ EFL Trophy clash with Plymouth and scored in a 3-1 defeat.
Full-back Marcel Lavinier remains a doubt with a leg injury.
Striker Tomi Adeloye is out with a thigh problem.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.