Search

22 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine

Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 12:05 AM

Lyndon Dykes passed on the credit to the Scotland coaching staff after his two-goal cameo in the emphatic 3-0 win over Ukraine.

Dykes came off the bench alongside Ryan Fraser in the 75th minute and twice headed home corners from his fellow substitute to add to John McGinn’s opener as Scotland moved top of Nations League Group B1.

The QPR striker credited coach Austin MacPhee for the set-piece work and manager Steve Clarke for making the tactical changes which saw Scotland turn the tables on their opponents.

With skipper Andy Robertson injured, Clarke took the opportunity to revert to a back four after Scotland were well beaten by Ukraine with their usual three-at-the-back system in June, albeit without the influential Kieran Tierney.

Scotland improved when Clarke moved an extra man into midfield during that 3-1 World Cup play-off defeat and they dominated the vast majority of the Nations League game after he started with Scott McTominay in the middle of the park.

Dykes said: “Credit to Austin, set-play manager, he has been very good since he came in.

“When I was coming on, he told me to go front post. I went front post twice and scored two, so well done to him and the whole staff.

“The manager has probably watched that Ukraine game back 100 times and went back and thought maybe he could change things himself. He has changed things this game and credit to him, it has come off. We are happy for him as well.

“We were very determined (to right the wrongs). Everyone stepped up and wanted to show the fans that we could have done better. Now we are focused on this group and we did that.”

Dykes, who went off at half-time against Ukraine last time out after failing to shake off an injury, has scored six goals in his last seven internationals.

“When I hit the back of the net, it’s the best feeling, especially scoring in front of all the fans here,” the former Queen of the South and Livingston forward said. “It’s something you won’t ever forget.

“I feel really at home here, I feel like I play really well under the manager and the boys are great.

“Obviously I had a little bit of a bad spell with injuries in the last few camps which I was disappointed with, because I was on a good run.

“But I’m still on that run and I’m feeling confident every time I come here. I am just going to keep getting in those positions.

“The manager said when I was coming on ‘make sure you impact the game’ and I was happy to do that.

“But I was just happy to get the three points for the team because it was a big three points for the group.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media