Search

21 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’

Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 11:40 PM

Ivan Toney has labelled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes “cringey” after he tweeted following the Gunners win at Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory to return to the top of the Premier League as goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira wrapped up a comfortable three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was a markedly different result from the corresponding fixture last season, where Brentford won 2-0 in their first-ever Premier League game.

After that win, Toney had tweeted ‘Nice kick about with the boys’, with Arteta showing the message to his players before the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

It had the desired effect as Arsenal won 2-1, Alexandre Lacazette posting the exact same phrase to mock Toney’s earlier tweet.

Gabriel followed suit after the weekend win, again posting: “Nice kick about with the boys’ – but this time Toney did not see the funny side.

“I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey,” he joked. “I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble.

“But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.”

Toney will be hoping to tweet about his England debut after earning his first call-up following a fine start to the campaign with the Bees.

England travel to Milan to face Italy in the Nations League on Friday before hosting Germany at Wembley three days later.

“So surreal,” Toney added when asked how it felt to be in and around the squad preparing for the games.

“I feel like I’m sitting in here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.

“It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media