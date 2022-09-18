Search

18 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Emma Hayes calm about defeat as Katie Stengel avoids embarrassment

Emma Hayes calm about defeat as Katie Stengel avoids embarrassment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 9:13 PM

Katie Stengel joked she was just trying to avoid embarrassing herself in her Women’s Super League debut — instead, she lifted newly-promoted Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chelsea.

Three penalties ultimately decided who walked away winners in front of a record 3,006 fans at Prenton Park, with Fran Kirby getting the dominant visitors on the scoresheet inside three minutes.

But the Reds capitalised whenever they could, Stengel equalising from the spot in the second half and then sending Zecira Musovic the wrong way on 87 minutes to seal Liverpool’s triumphant top-flight return.

“I told myself don’t miss, please don’t miss, all of these people here will make fun of me if I miss,” the American, 30, told Sky Sports.

“I was like, I have to change it up, and I got lucky I guess.”

The striker, though, insisted the final score was not the result of good fortune so much as sheer determination, and an invigorating half-time pep talk from head coach Matt Beard.

“He just reiterated we have to believe in ourselves,” she added. “We can win this game and it’s just another team out there, another 11 players, and we prepared all pre-season so why not believe in ourselves?”

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes was frustrated with what she felt was an effort unbefitting of a side chasing their fourth straight WSL title.

“Listen, (Liverpool) scored from a throw-in that (led to) a penalty, and the second was a transition that was another penalty,” she said.

“It’s not like in open play they’ve had multiple shots, they’ve just maximised the situations, and for us going forward I don’t think we could hit a barn door today.”

But the Blues boss was far from panicked by the result.

“I say it all the time, what’s to be worried about losing a football match?” she said. “I’m not emotional about it. I think we have to reflect, watch it back and next week’s a new week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media