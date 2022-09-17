It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe

Alex Morris believes Crewe are on the right track after a 1-0 win over Crawley.

Many fans feared last April’s relegation to League Two could trigger a further downward spiral, but Alexandra are sitting ninth in the table after nine games.

They claimed their first triumph since mid-August after Courtney Baker-Richardson netted the winner in the 73rd minute.

“When the club were relegated to League Two last time we finished 17th and 15th for the next two years and there were people worrying that was going to be the same this season,” said Morris.

“But that hasn’t happened and we have been in the top 10/11 so far and that is where we want to remain.

“It is being realistic about the players’ capabilities and they are doing all right. We’ve not put together a 90-minute performance yet, but we are still collecting points and it has been an OK start.

“Today was better than Hartlepool on Tuesday (1-1), which wasn’t difficult. We are four points better off than from when I was standing in the technical area at 9.30pm in midweek, we’re losing and there I was thinking this is grim.”

Baker-Richardson showed a cool head when he surged in behind onto a long through ball and smashed a finish into the corner of the net – his fifth league goal of the season.

Morris added: “It was a terrific finish by Courtney for the winner. He’s clinical in those areas at home – all his five goals have come at home and he’s done really well for us in those areas.”

Crawley, for whom the defeat was their first in four games, had big chances.

Tom Fellows, put clear in the box, aimed his attempted lob straight into the hands of Crewe keeper Arthur Okonkwo and defender Harry Ransom missed a difficult far-post volley soon after the interval.

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy was convinced that Baker-Richardson should not have been on the pitch by the time he hit the winner.

“I was very disappointed with the result as we were excellent over the pitch and we created two or three good chances,” said Betsy.

“The referee (Rebecca Welch) was excellent but I think she made a big mistake as Baker-Richardson should have got sent off for a second booking.

“The goal was down to individual errors, but we created enough chances of our own which we should have taken.

“Our gameplan was excellent and worked. The game was there for us to win and the crowd were getting on the backs of Crewe’s players.”