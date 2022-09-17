Search

17 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Steve Bruce left to rue two decisions as West Brom denied win at Norwich

Steve Bruce left to rue two decisions as West Brom denied win at Norwich

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:10 PM

West Brom boss Steve Bruce felt two key decisions cost his side a crucial victory as he was left deflated with a 1-1 draw at high-flying Norwich.

The Baggies remain towards the foot of the Sky Bet Championship with just one win from their opening 10 games after Sam Byram’s first Norwich goal earned the hosts a point at Carrow Road.

Dara O’Shea’s header had put West Brom ahead in the first half as the away side’s performance went against their league position.

But Bruce was left fuming after John Swift saw a penalty claim turned down and was also unhappy Byram’s goal stood amid claims of handball against the defender.

He said: “We should have won. We have had big decisions go against us.

“It is handball, their goal. Absolute stonewall penalty, it doesn’t matter if the ball is going out of play, Swifty has got a touch and the boy (Grant) Hanley has barged into him. It is a penalty.

“I’m not going to criticise them because I know how hard the job is but we have been harshly done by…I can’t see anything more stonewall than that one.”

Pushed on the Byram goal, Bruce insisted it would have been overturned had VAR been in operation, adding: “It was bloody handball. It wasn’t controversial.

“He was standing in the middle of the goal and hits him on the hand and goes in the net, if there was VAR it would be absolutely blatant.

“The referee again, he has to get that right, he is only 20 yards away from it. Look, I know it is a hard job but that and the penalty have cost us.

“Ultimately if I don’t win games I get my head chopped off, it is the big decisions you want them to get right and we had two against us that in my opinion have cost us and that is being honest.”

Norwich had won six league games in a row ahead of welcoming West Brom to Norfolk but they were below-par for much of the contest.

Head coach Dean Smith, however, was at odds with Bruce’s take on the pivotal decisions from the match.

He said: “What do I think about both? It is not a penalty, if it is a penalty then it should have been a free-kick in the lead up to it.

“You have got to have consistency and you want consistency from referees.

“I’m led to believe it is about a t-shirt line and if it hits the top half (of his arm) he is okay. Then it looks like it is a good goal because it looks like it has hit him above the t-shirt line.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media