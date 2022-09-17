Scunthorpe leave it late to draw with York

A late equaliser from Rob Apter saw the spoils shared between Scunthorpe and York as they drew 1-1.
The point lifts the Iron from the bottom of the National League table into 23rd while York drop down into eighth, just outside of the play-off places.
York were awarded a penalty when Mitch Hancox was fouled in the box and Lenell John-Lewis slotted home from the spot to give the Minstermen the lead in the 23rd minute.
Scunthorpe had chances in the second half when Jai Rowe fired over the bar and Alfie Beestin had a good header saved by Ethan Ross.
The Iron found an equaliser two minutes from the whistle when Apter’s shot took a deflection off a defender and went into the net.
