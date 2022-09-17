Search

17 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Mark Reynolds denies Partick Thistle with late brace

Mark Reynolds denies Partick Thistle with late brace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:27 PM

Mark Reynolds’ late double rescued a point for Cove Rangers as they drew 2-2 with Partick Thistle.

Thistle were 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go before Reynolds scored twice in four minutes, but the point was enough for Partick to go top of the Scottish Championship on goal difference.

Thistle took the lead in the 16th minute when Steven Lawless smashed the ball into the top corner.

Jack McMillan came close for Partick but his effort was saved before Cove had a chance of their own, with Aaron Muirhead making a good tackle to deny Mitch Megginson.

Stuart Bannigan doubled Partick’s lead six minutes after the break, firing into the bottom corner.

Rangers then pulled one back in the 80th minute through Reynolds, who poked home, and they nearly found an instant equaliser but Megginson’s shot was saved.

Cove levelled four minutes later when Thistle were unable to clear a corner and Reynolds hit home a volley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media