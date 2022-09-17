Search

17 Sept 2022

Courtney Baker-Richardson nets winner for Crewe against Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

Courtney Baker-Richardson secured Crewe a first win in five League Two games as his second-half strike earned a 1-0 success over Crawley.

The frontman ran in behind onto a long ball and smashed a low finish into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot in the 73rd minute.

Kelvin Mellor was agonisingly close for the Railwaymen in the first half when his diving header struck the foot of the post.

Corey Addai was off his line smartly to block another effort from Baker-Richardson with a firm pair of hands at the near post.

The goalkeeper also held onto a Bassala Sambou header, while Dan Agyei’s deflected effort flew just over.

Crawley, who had an early penalty appeal turned away when James Tilley went down in the box, wasted the best chance of the first half when Tom Fellows, put through on goal, attempted to lob the onrushing Arthur Okonkwo but clipped the ball straight into the hands of the keeper.

The visitors’ poor finishing was in evidence again after the break, although it was defender Harry Ransom who miscued a volley as the goal gaped at the far post when Ludwig Francillette relayed the ball on.

Dom Telford hit a strong shot on the turn, which Okonkwo did well to hold as Crawley began to offer a threat.

But they were undone by a fine finish from Baker-Richardson, who netted his fifth league goal of the campaign.

