17 Sept 2022

Royal Champion thrills Varian with Doonside Cup demolition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Royal Champion finally made his mark in Pattern company with an impressive display to land the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup Stakes at Ayr.

In touch with the leaders throughout the 10-furlong Listed event, the 9-4 second-favourite was travelling menacingly when Jack Mitchell asked the son of Shamardal to go to the front two furlongs from home. The race was soon over as a contest and he came home five and a half lengths clear of the gallant runner-up Euchen Glen.

Always held in high regard by trainer Roger Varian, the four-year-old was winning for the second time this year having also struck in handicap company at Epsom on Oaks day. Bookmakers were impressed, halving the winner to 33-1 for the Champion Stakes.

He said: “I’m so pleased because I have always loved that horse.

“He’s run well in better races and has always given us the feel of a good horse at home. I don’t know what’s next, but I’m looking enthusiastically to him going forward.”

Varian – in tremendous form on the day – was soon in the winner’s enclosure once again when Dusky Lord took the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap in clear-cut fashion to give both the handler and Mitchell a double north of the border.

The four-year-old who has threatened to land a big sprint handicap this summer, hit the front and went clear inside the final furlong to record a three-length success at 14-1.

There was a shock in the Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes as Richard Fahey won the Group Three for the second time in three years with 20-1 chance Barefoot Angel.

The mount of Paul Mulrennan was a neck clear of George Boughey’s Believing, with 6-4 favourite Queen Me a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

