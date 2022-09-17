Paris Peacock continues on the upgrade at Gowran Park

Paris Peacock continued her progression with victory in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies & Mares Stakes at Gowran Park.

Successful in a Listed race over course and distance last month, the Jessica Harrington-trained three-year-old stepped to Group Three company in the hands of Shane Foley.

She was one of a handful in with a chance two furlongs out, but as they entered the final furlong Kawida emerged as the threat to the eventual winner. The pair fought it out right to the line, with Paris Peacock emerging a neck to the good at 8-1.

“I think she’s improved since she got her head in front!” said Harrington.

“It was rock hard here the last day, but she didn’t mind the bit of ease today.

“Shane said today they went quick, he was in behind and when he pulled her out she took him into the race almost too quickly.

“When the other filly came to her she put her head down and went again. She’s been a revelation considering we couldn’t win a maiden with her.

“We’ll talk to Craig (Bernick, owner) now about what we do now. We have a few ideas, but she’s won a Listed race and won a Group Three so what more can I ask of her now.

“She’s a nice filly with a nice pedigree. I’d say she might end up in America next year.”

Mister Mister is set for better things after opening his account in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C&G) Maiden.

Not beaten far here on his second start, the Joseph O’Brien-trained colt swept to the front a furlong out under Dylan Browne McMonagle and stayed on strongly to beat Covent Garden by three and three-quarter lengths.

“He was very impressive and we’ve always liked him. I thought he was a little bit unlucky here the last day, another couple of strides and he would have got up,” said O’Brien.

“It’s nice to see him go and win like that because it wasn’t a bad race and there was plenty of talk before it.

“He has plenty of options now, there is the Killavullan and the Eyrefield. He has a few fancy entries as we’ve always held him in high regard.

“I was a little worried as his runs have been on better ground but he obviously handled it well, and being by Sea The Moon would suggest he would handle it.”