Summer special denies Commanche Falls in Ayr Gold Cup

Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards’ Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland’s own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O’Meara’s evergreen eight-year-old.

It was the second time this season the 12-1 winner has denied Commanche Falls, with Summerghand accounting for Michael Dods’ five-year-old when the pair clashed at York last month.

The first two home have run over 90 times between them over the course of their respective careers and it was the winner’s 15th victory on his 71st start.

🏆 Summerghand flies to the win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap A vintage performance from the eight-year-old#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/L5YubY7yK6 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 17, 2022

O’Meara was picking up his second Ayr Gold Cup to add to Louis The Pious’ victory in 2014 and he told ITV Racing: “He’s been with me a long time and he’s an old legend isn’t he?

“He’s run here a good few times and hit the woodwork a fair bit. He’s an absolute legend.

“Liam Heard rides him out every day and I don’t really gallop him. Like a lot of these good sprinters, they don’t need a lot of work. He runs quite frequently and sort of looks after himself.

“He loves the game and it was a great ride by Danny, I think they were saying it’s been over 50 years since a Scottish jockey has won this race.”