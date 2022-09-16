More love for Federer and Sancho thanks young fan – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.
Jadon Sancho thanked a young fan.
Antony was back at school.
Neil Warnock was getting ready to entertain the crowds.
Andy Carroll’s kids chose his new number.
Gary Neville likes a bit of Paolo Nutini.
Ashley Young gave retiring Ben Foster some stick.
Lucy Bronze was hard at work in the Barcelona sunshine.
Rio pulled the FPL trigger.
The tributes continued for a departing great.
It got in the hole!
Ian Poulter met another famous face in Chicago.
Conor McGregor ate like a king.
